UPDATE: Deputies Out Searching For A Woman Who Went Missing Two Years Ago In Fayette County

HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – Over two years have passed since Georgia Malinda Stone was last seen at her residence located at 830 Sanger Road in the Hilltop area of Fayette County at approximately 8:15 am on Monday, December 5, 2016.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red sweatshirt. She is described as a white female, 56 years old, approximately 5-02 and weighing around 130-140 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair and wears eyeglasses. She does not have any distinguishing scars, birthmarks or tattoos.

She is originally from the Nicholas County area, and investigators have followed up on numerous leads in both Fayette and Nicholas Counties since her reported disappearance.

We are asking that anyone with any information concerning the disappearance of Georgia Malinda Stone come forward.