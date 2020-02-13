UPDATE: Deputies make an arrest in connection to human remains found in Fayette County

UPDATE: FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley has released information regarding the July 24th, 2019 discovery of human remains in the Beckwith area of Fayette County.

An arrest has been made in this case.

43 year old Rondall Lee Renick, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder this afternoon on warrants obtained by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Renick was apprehended by the West Virginia State Police in Kanawha County without incident and was placed in the South Central Regional Jail to await proceedings.

This arrest follows an investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Department after remains of the victim, Dawn Grose, were located at a residence in which Renick was living at the time of the discovery.

The WV Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and experts with the Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC aided in the investigation.

—————

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ( WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the discovery of human remains in the Beckwith area. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

On Wednesday July 24th 2019, Deputies were dispatched to Bachman Road in the Beckwith area in reference to a missing person complaint. The person in question had not been in contact with family in approximately one year.

Responding Deputies contacted the Sheriff’s Detectives, who in turn conducted follow-up efforts in an attempt to locate the missing person. A search warrant was subsequently executed at the residence on Bachman Road. Human skeletal remains were located and recovered in the residence, preliminarily believed to be that of the missing person. The remains have been sent to the Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner for evaluation. Investigators will now await the Medical Examiner’s findings to determine further actions.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau.