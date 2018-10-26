UPDATE: Deputies Find Cell Phone, Dog, and Medication; Mark Lilly Still Missing

UPDATE: OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Police are still looking for a missing Oak Hill High School teacher and now his co-workers are searching for him, too.

Mark Lilly was last seen Saturday, October 20, 2018, leaving Oak Hill High School in his maroon 2017 Toyota Tacoma. Today, teachers were seen leaving the high school around 2 o’clock and we are told some of them were headed to look for Lilly. Police have checked Lilly’s home and he nor the vehicle was there, but they did find his cell phone, dog, and medication.

“The biggest thing for us is finding that vehicle. If you do find that vehicle, please don’t touch or go into it or anything. Just let us, so we can begin searching it,” said Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Fridley also tells us he doesn’t believe any foul play was involved. Stay with WOAY NewsWatch on this developing story.

————————————

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Authorities are looking for a missing Oak Hill High School teacher.

On Monday, October 22, 2018, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, was notified by the administration of Oak Hill High School, that a teacher failed to report to work. Deputies have checked the residence and neither he or his vehicle was there.

The missing adult is Mark A. Lilly of Fayetteville, 50-year-old white male, 5’8″, 150 lbs., with a mustache and shaved head. He was last seen at Oak Hill High School early Saturday morning on surveillance cameras.

He drives 2017, Toyota Tacoma, maroon in color with a camper top, WV Registration DWK614.

If you have information as to his possible whereabouts, please contact the Fayette County 911 Center at 304-574-3590, or via the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.