UPDATE: Cochran gets early Christmas gift as she is released from home confinement

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local pharmacist who has been on home confinement for around 2 1/2 months receives an early Christmas gift.

Natalie Cochran will be released off of home confinement effective Wednesday, December 18, 2019, exactly one week before Christmas. Cochran will be placed on home detention which will allow her to work and transport her kids to and from school, which the family says has been a burden.

Cochran’s mother, Daphne Jessup, tells WOAY: “This was a huge answer to prayers for our family, and she is beyond thankful.”

Natalie Cochran is accused of running a multi-million dollar Ponzi-scheme. Cochran’s pretrial hearing is now scheduled for February 1, 2020, and a trial date is set for February 24, 2020.

———————

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A trial date against a local pharmacist has been delayed.

Natalie Cochran is accused of running a multi-million dollar Ponzi-scheme. Cochran’s pretrial hearing is now scheduled for February 1, 2020, and a trial date is set for February 24, 2020.

This will give the defense more time to prepare for the case.

———————

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Natalie Cochran to be released from jail and placed on home confinement.

Judge Aboulhosn ruled that Cochran could be placed on home confinement after posting a 10,000 unsecured bond.

—————

UPDATE: DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – Natalie Cochran had her first court appearance in Bluefield and will remain in jail until next week.

An initial appearance and detention hearing was held today in U.S. District Court in Bluefield. Judge Aboulhosn overheard the appearance and ruled that Natalie Cochran be held in custody by U.S. Marshals through at least next Monday.

The case is continued until Monday, September 30th, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Beckley.

The government’s argument was that Cochran was a flight risk. Her attorney, Rhett Johnson, says Cochran is not a flight risk and that there are conditions that would assure Cochran’s appearance. The judge didn’t think a landline phone could be in place in 24 hours. The judge would give probation the opportunity to inspect the home and have her set up on home confinement.

—————

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – A local pharmacist in Raleigh County was taken into custody this morning.

Daphne Jessup, Natalie Cochran’s mother tells WOAY that she was taken into custody this morning. Jessup tells WOAY that two police cars with 5 police officers, including secret service, showed up at the house at 6:30 am. Natalie was getting her children ready for school when they took her into custody.

Cochran, along with her late husband Michael, is accused of running a multi-million dollar Ponzi-scheme.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.