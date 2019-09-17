UPDATE: Classes will continue after planned school shooting note was found

UPDATE: Officials respond to a threatening note about a school shooting planned at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Superintendent David Price tells WOAY that the threat is being taken seriously and they are working with law enforcement.

Woodrow Wilson High School will have classes tomorrow.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A school shooting threat is circulating across one high school in Raleigh County.

A Snapchat message was passed around to students at Woodrow Wilson High School that said: “Shooting up WWHS September @ 9 am, There are 7 of us “explicit” all. RIP to U all”

Detective David Allard with the Beckley Police Department released the following statement to WOAY: ”We are aware of the threat and we have been in contact with the school administration, and the Raleigh County Board Of Education. We are taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the students and staff. There will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school tomorrow as a precaution. We take these matters extremely serious and this incident will be investigated to the fullest extent possible. Those found responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and may face both State and Federal Charges. We ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Beckley Police Department.”

Stay with WOAY Newswatch for further updates on this developing story.