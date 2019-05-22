UPDATE: Candlelight Vigil To Be Held For Greenbrier West High School Student

UPDATE: GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A candlelight vigil will be held for a Greenbrier West student who died in an ATV accident.

On Thursday, May 23, 2019, a candlelight vigil will take place at the Greenbrier West High School football field, beginning at 8:30 pm, for Chad Ramsey.

On Saturday, May 25, 2019, funeral services will be held for Chad Ramsey.

The services for Chad Ramsey will be held at Greenbrier West's John C. Estep Gymnasium on Sat., May 25 from 12-2. Funeral service will be at 2pm with burial to follow at the family residence. Carpooling is requested if attending the burial. Parking is extremely limited. — Greenbrier West Cavaliers (@GwhsCavaliers) May 22, 2019

————-

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Sunday, May 19, 2019, at approximately 12:26 am, Deputy Z. H. Hudnall, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, was dispatched to an ATV accident on a gravel access road near Bingham in the western end of Greenbrier County. ATV riders routinely utilize the area.

The involved vehicle was a two-door Polaris Ranger equipped with seat belts and a roll cage. The driver of the ATV, identified as Chad Ramsey, was 18 years of age and was a senior at Greenbrier West High School. Mr. Ramsey was the sole occupant of the vehicle which had run off of the roadway, ultimately resulting in his ejection from the car.

Mr. Ramsey was flown to a Roanoke VA hospital where he would succumb to injuries sustained in the accident.

Deputy Z. H. Hudnall is the investigating officer.