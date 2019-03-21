UPDATE: Bond Hearing Held For Woman Accused Of Murdering A Beckley Woman

UPDATE (3/21/2019 at 2:15 pm) – RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A bond hearing was held today for a woman arrested in a 2014 homicide of a 76-year-old.

Jessica Lunceford was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 76-year-old Sylvia Jean Washington. Lunceford was Washington’s caretaker at the time of her death.

Her bond was set at 100,000 dollars.

————————————————–

Original Story (2/25/2019 at 12:44 pm) – RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – After a lengthy collaborative investigation carried out by the Beckley Police Department, the Crimestoppers WV Cold Case Task Force, and the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office an arrest has been made in the 2014 homicide of 76-year-old Sylvia Jean Washington.

Ms. Washington died as a result of violence in her East Beckley home on April 15, 2014. Ms. Washington’s caretaker at that time, Jessica Lunceford has now been charged with First Degree Murder in relation to her involvement in Sylvia’s death.

Ms. Lunceford was taken into custody without incident on today’s date by members of the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau and the United States Marshal Service CUFFED Task Force. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests resulting from this investigation. “

“The investigators would like to remind the public that this is still an active investigation and we would encourage anyone with information related to Ms. Washington’s death or Ms. Lunceford’s involvement to come forward and provide that information to the Beckley Police Department or anonymously to Crimestopperswv.com or their P3 app.”