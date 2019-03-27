Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Bomb Threat Made At Midland Trail High School

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 27, 2019, 12:45 pm

UPDATE: HICO, WV (WOAY) – A bomb threat was made at Midland Trail High School in Fayette County.

Officials tell WOAY News that a note was found in the bathroom that said a bomb was going to go off.  Students have been taken to a safe zone and no students have been injured.  Part of Route 60 was closed for students to get to a safe shelter.

Some members of the Fayette County Board of Education are also on scene.

WV State Police and Fayette County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene and have bomb dogs going through the school.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

——————————————

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Another threat has been made at Midland Trail High School in Fayette County.

This is a developing story and details are limited at this time.

WOAY has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with us for more information.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV.

