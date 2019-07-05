UPDATE: Body Of Missing Swimmer Recovered In Raleigh County

UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Emergency officials confirm they have recovered a body after being swept under a current.

Julena Campbell tells WOAY that the body was found around noon, approximately 5 hours after a boy went under water.

The National Park Service offers their condolences to the family and wants to remind everyone the importance of wearing a life jacket.

———

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Crews are currently on scene trying to locate a missing swimmer near McCreery.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 7 am this morning. Three juvenile campers were just above McCreery on the Raleigh County side of the New River Gorge River. One of them got out into the main current, pushing him out into the main river. The other two boys were able to get out, but lost sight of him. Right now, there is no indication he was wearing a life vest. Names are not being released at this time. Multiple crews are on scene including the National Park Service, Swift Water Rescue from both Fayette and Raleigh County and Jan Care Ambulance.

