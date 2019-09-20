UPDATE: Body found in Raleigh County has been identified

UPDATE: WHITBY, WV (WOAY) – A body that was found in a wooded area of Raleigh County earlier this week has been identified.

Deputies have confirmed that the body found was identified as 20-year-old Roy Lee Barnes III. He died from a gunshot wound.

Deputies are still actively investigating and we will continue to update you on this developing story.

—————–

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A body has been found in a wooded area of Raleigh County.

According to Sheriff Van meter, the body was found Tuesday evening in a wooded area of Whitby.

The investigation is active and no other information can be released at this time.

We will continue to update you on this story when more details are available.