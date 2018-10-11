UPDATE: Bluefield Special Ed Teacher Facing Three Counts Of Child Abuse Charges Has Been Fired

UPDATE: BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – WOAY Newswatch can confirm that Marlene “Molly” Robinson has been fired.

Sources tell NewsWatch that the Mercer County Board Of Education held a meeting Thursday afternoon and voted to terminate Robinson after child abuse allegations.

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A Bluefield Teacher who once murdered a juvenile when she was 12-years-old, is now facing three counts of child abuse charges resulting in injury.

According to Detective Steve Sommers, with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Marlene “Molly” Robinson, 58, is accused of unlawful physical contact against at least two small kids. Robinson is facing three charges of child abuse resulting in injuries.

The first incident happened on May 18th, 2018, State Police arrested Robinson in August and posted bond. Robinson was able to return to Bluewell Elementary for the start of the school year for 2018, as a special ed teacher. The Board of Education voted 5-0 to suspend Robinson in June of 2018 for three days because of the incident.

A second incident occurred on September 12, 2018, when a mother contacted Police about her child being abused. After investigating the incident, video surveillance showed the teacher dragging a 5-year-old boy for several minutes with his stomach on the ground. She then dropped his bookbag on him and left. Another incident occurred on October 1, 2018, involving the same child.

Robinson did not show up for work today and it is unclear if she is still employed with Mercer County Schools.

In October of 1972, Mary Robinson, then Marlene Sexton, 12-years-old was charged with murder for stabbing a schoolmate. In 1973, she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and placed on three-year probation.