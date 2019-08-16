UPDATE: Bluefield Middle School Lock Down Lifted

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – UPDATE: The lockdown at Bluefield Middle School has been lifted.

Bluefield Police has given an all-clear and school will return to a regular schedule.

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- Bluefield Middle School is currently on lockdown.

According to the school’s Facebook page, an anonymous threat was written on a bathroom wall. Bluefield police are currently on campus. The school is advising parents to not come to the school at this time.

