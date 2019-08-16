Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Bluefield Middle School Lock Down Lifted

Yazmin Rodriguez Aug 16, 2019, 11:45 am

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – UPDATE: The lockdown at Bluefield Middle School has been lifted.

Bluefield Police has given an all-clear and school will return to a regular schedule.

———————-

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- Bluefield Middle School is currently on lockdown.

According to the school’s Facebook page, an anonymous threat was written on a bathroom wall. Bluefield police are currently on campus. The school is advising parents to not come to the school at this time.

Stick with News Watch for developing details.

Yazmin Rodriguez

