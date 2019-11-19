UPDATE: Beckley shooting occurred in early morning home invasion; Drugs likely the motive

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – UPDATE: Around 2:55 a.m. this morning, Beckley Police received a report of shots fired near S. Fayette Street.

When Beckley Police arrived on the scene, they quickly realized it was a home invasion at 1043 S. Fayette. This incident left two people injured, one with gunshot wounds and the other with injuries from the attack . Police believe two individuals invaded the home.

“We do believe there were two people involved in the robbery and there were five additional people inside the house at the time that it occurred,” Lt. David Allard, BPD’s Chief of Detectives, said. “There were seven people involved. Two people involved in the robbery, five people inside the house, two of the people inside the house were injured and taken to the hospital.”

But it wasn’t just about the people found in the house that gave Beckley Police a potential motive.

“Several pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine as well as a large amount of cash in the house, so we do believe that was the motive,” Lt. Allard said.

According to Lt. Allard, several neighbors called in the shots fired which allowed for a quick response time.

“We get a call. We take it seriously. People respond and that’s why we ask the community to call in because we wouldn’t know that it happened if the community hadn’t called in. With this case officers arrived on scene very quickly within just a few minutes of being notified, so it takes us and the community working together to be able to stop things from happening.”

If you have any information about this case or any knowledge of the incident, Beckley Police are encouraging you to reach out to them or Crime Stoppers as this is a an ongoing investigation with no arrests at this time.

Original Post:

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is investigating after a shooting broke out this morning.

Dispatchers say that just before 3 a.m., Beckley Police and Jan Care were dispatched to F Street in response to shots fired. At least one person had been injured and was taken to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear what the extent of that person’s injuries is or if anyone has been arrested.