UPDATE: Beckley police release pictures of bank robbery suspect

UPDATE: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 12:30 pm:

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police department has released photos of the suspect who robbed a bank on Monday.

The suspect robbed City National Bank at 101 S. Kanawha Street at around 10:18 Monday morning. The images depict the suspect wearing a Chimpanzee Mask. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle. Law enforcement recovered the bicycle and the mask discarded a short distance from the bank.

“Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of WV at www.crimestopperswv.com via their free P3 Tips App. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.”

———————–

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Police are on the scene of a bank robbery at City National Bank.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 10:23. The Beckley Police Department responded to the bank on North Kanawha St. The suspect entered the building wearing a monkey mask. He gave a note to the teller.

He left the bank riding a bicycle.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.