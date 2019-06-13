Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Beckley police looking for a wanted man after he shot a female, who was 8 months pregnant

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 13, 2019, 18:12 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police Need Your help locating a man who shot a woman, who was 8 months pregnant.

On June 13, 2019 at approximately 3:40 p.m. the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. Charles Street in Beckley. When officers arrived, they located a 21-year old black female suffering from a gunshot wound. The female who is 8-months pregnant was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to a Charleston Area Hospital for further treatment. The female victim and unborn child are both in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a white male with scruffy facial hair, tattoos on his arms, wearing a tie-dyed t-shirt and was last seen riding a bicycle on S. Oakwood Avenue towards Mabscott.

Police need the public’s assistance in this investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Cpl. Stewart at 304-256-1708 or CrimeStoppers of WV at crimestoperswv.com via their P3 Tips app.

Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

