UPDATE: Beckley police identify man who robbed a bank

UPDATE: Beckley Police have identified the man who robbed a bank earlier this week.

The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating thirty-four (34) year old, BRIAN DARELL RUFFIN of Beckley, wanted in connection to the Bank Robbery that occurred on Monday, October 21, 2019 at City National Bank at 101 S. Kanawha Street in Beckley. Ruffin entered the bank at approximately 10:18 a.m. wearing a “monkey mask” covering his face and handed the teller a Demand Note. RUFFIN fled the scene on a bicycle after obtaining $6,078 of assorted currency. The bicycle, mask, backpack and toboggan were recovered a short distance from the bank. Anyone with information on this incident or the location of RUFFIN is urged to contact Lt. David Allard at the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of WV at crimestopperswv.com via their free P3 Tips app. Cash rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this incident.”

The Beckley Police Department would like to thank our local, state and federal partners who assisted in this investigation, to include the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, WV State Police, WV Division of Forestry, WV Tech Police Department, Raleigh County Adult Probation, US Marshal Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the countless members of the community who assisted with allowing access to their surveillance systems and providing tips in this investigation. These results are possible when law enforcement and the community work together.



UPDATE: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 12:30 pm:

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police department has released photos of the suspect who robbed a bank on Monday.

The suspect robbed City National Bank at 101 S. Kanawha Street at around 10:18 Monday morning. The images depict the suspect wearing a Chimpanzee Mask. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle. Law enforcement recovered the bicycle and the mask discarded a short distance from the bank.

“Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of WV at www.crimestopperswv.com via their free P3 Tips App. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.”

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Police are on the scene of a bank robbery at City National Bank.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 10:23. The Beckley Police Department responded to the bank on North Kanawha St. The suspect entered the building wearing a monkey mask. He gave a note to the teller.

He left the bank riding a bicycle.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.