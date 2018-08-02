UPDATE: Beckley Man Wanted For Murder Back In April Captured In Ohio

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man is arrested for a murder back in April.

The Beckley Police Department released the following information: “This week information was received by Beckley Police Department Detectives suggesting that Demorrea Curry had been observed in Columbus, OH. Through a collaborative effort of the Beckley Police Department and the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Forces in Beckley, WV, and Columbus, OH, Mr. Curry was located and taken into custody in reference to the murder of Corey Henry that occurred in Beckley, WV on April 10, 2018.”

Mr. Curry will now face extradition proceedings related to his charge of First Degree Murder.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department is looking for a man suspected of murder and they consider him armed and dangerous.

During a shooting investigation back on 4/10/18 in Beckley on West Neville Street, a man shot another man and the victim ended up dying.

Throughout the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Demorrea Juan Curry, 22.

Curry is 5’11” 220 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

There is currently an active warrant on Mr. Curry for 1st-degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the location of Demorrea Curry is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP.

No person should attempt to approach Curry and if seen should contact police. Demorrea Curry should be considered armed and dangerous.

Original Story: (4/10/18) –

UPDATE: Family members tell WOAY the victim in a Tuesday morning shooting in Beckley is Corey Henry. They say Henry remains in critical condition.

UPDATE: On Tuesday at approximately 4:00 am, Beckley Police Officers responded to the area of West Neville St. at Pike St. Upon arrival a gunshot victim was located.

The victim was taken to Raleigh General Hospital and then moved to CAMC Hospital in Charleston, WV. The victim remains in serious condition.

Detectives are actively working the case.

If anyone has any information contact Detective Will Pannell or Detective Joe Stewart with the Beckley Police Department.

Information can also be sent to CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police responded to an early morning shooting on West Neville Street early this morning.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that the call came in at around 4 am of an active shooter.

Police are still looking for the suspect but no information has been given out of a description.

One person was transported to the hospital but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

The streets were shut down but have since reopened.

Stay with WOAY for further updates.