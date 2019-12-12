UPDATE: Beckley man sentenced to many years in prison after robbing two stores

UPDATE (12/11/19 at 8:40 pm) – BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man who robbed Save-A-Lot and Papa John’s was sentenced today.

The defendant was convicted on six counts, ranging from robbery to battery. They encompassed both felony and misdemeanor charges. The total of the convictions are 66 years as a minimum sentencing date.

However, even if he paroles out before 66 years he’ll still have to serve 84 total years under direct supervision.

Robert Dunlap says it is a fair sentence, but a very heavy sentence.

————-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On October 29, 2018, at approximately 7:50 p.m., Ptl Nicole Rowe responded to Save-A-Lot located at the New River Town Center in reference to a physical altercation. While en route, officers were advised that a male subject, later identified as Kevin Saunders had robbed the store of several packs of cigarettes by physically assaulting the female store clerk. A concerned citizen who witnessed the robbery attempted to intervene and was struck by Saunders.

Dispatchers further advised that the male subject had crossed Robert C. Byrd Drive and entered Papa John’s Pizza where he proceeded to rob the store indicating that he had a gun and threatening to shoot employees. Saunders obtained an undisclosed amount of cash from Papa John’s and the fled the store where he encountered Ptl. Rowe.

Saunders refused orders to comply and was tased by Ptl Rowe. Saunders continued to disobey orders and resist arrest but he was ultimately taken into custody by Ptl. Rowe and an employee of Papa John’s. The cash stolen from Papa John’s along with the cigarettes from Save-A-Lot were recovered.

During the investigation, it was learned that following the robbery at Save-A-Lot, Saunders attempted to carjack three separate individuals by threatening to shoot them and indicating that he had a gun. Saunders assaulted a female victim and was attempting to steal her vehicle when another concerned citizen stepped in and prevented the robbery allowing the female victim to flee. Saunders attempted to take two other vehicles but was unsuccessful when the victims refused to cooperate with his demands.

Saunders was transported to the Southern Regional Jail. Saunders was arraigned by Magistrate Tanner and his bond has been set at $250,000.00. Saunders remains incarcerated awaiting additional court proceedings.