CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
UPDATE: Beckley Bank Robber Suspect Captured In North Carolina
By Kassie SimmonsAug 26, 2019, 10:00 am
539
UPDATE: Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 am: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man who was wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Beckley has been arrested in North Carolina.
According to Beckley Police Detective David Allard, Jacob Johnson was arrested in North Carolina on August 13th, following a bank robbery in Raleigh, NC. Johnson will be extradited back to WV once he has finished facing charges in NC.
————————
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a person in connection to a bank robbery.
The robbery happened at Chase Bank on Robert C. Byrd Dr. around 11:30 Saturday morning. The suspect is a white male between 5’8″ and 5’10,” has a medium build, brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, gray pants and black boots.
If you have any information about this incident, call Lt. David Allard at the Beckley Police Department at (304) 256-1720.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.