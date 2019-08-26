UPDATE: Beckley Bank Robber Suspect Captured In North Carolina

UPDATE: Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 am: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man who was wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Beckley has been arrested in North Carolina.

According to Beckley Police Detective David Allard, Jacob Johnson was arrested in North Carolina on August 13th, following a bank robbery in Raleigh, NC. Johnson will be extradited back to WV once he has finished facing charges in NC.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a person in connection to a bank robbery.

The robbery happened at Chase Bank on Robert C. Byrd Dr. around 11:30 Saturday morning. The suspect is a white male between 5’8″ and 5’10,” has a medium build, brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, gray pants and black boots.

If you have any information about this incident, call Lt. David Allard at the Beckley Police Department at (304) 256-1720.