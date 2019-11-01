UPDATE: Beckley bank robber suspect arrested

UPDATE: Friday, November 1, 2019, at 1:30 pm:

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man who is accused of robbing a bank in Beckley is captured in Huntington.

On November 1, 2019 at 11:35 a.m., members of the US Marshal CUFFED Task Force comprised of the US Marshal Service, Beckley Police Department, Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Police Department, Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the WV Division of Corrections arrested BRIAN RUFFIN on the charge of Bank Robbery in Huntington, WV after a nearly two-week manhunt following the robbery of City National Bank in Beckley on October 21, 2019. RUFFIN has been transported to the Cabell County Magistrate’s Office for arraignment”.

—————



UPDATE: Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11:00 pm:

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police have identified the man who robbed a bank earlier this week.

The Beckley Police Department is looking for Brian Darell Ruffin, 34, of Beckley, in connection to the Bank Robbery that occurred on Monday at City National Bank at 101 S. Kanawha Street in Beckley.

Ruffin allegedly entered the bank at 10:18 a.m. wearing a mask covering his face and handed the teller a demand note. He fled the scene on a bicycle after taking $6,078. The bicycle, mask, backpack and toboggan were recovered nearby. Anyone with information on this incident or Ruffin’s location should call Lt. David Allard at the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of WV. Cash rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

The Beckley Police Department thanks local, state and federal partners who assisted in this investigation, including the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, WV State Police, WV Division of Forestry, WV Tech Police Department, Raleigh County Adult Probation, US Marshal Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They also thank members of the community who allowed access to their surveillance systems and gave tips.



UPDATE: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 12:30 pm:

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police department has released photos of the suspect who robbed a bank on Monday.

The suspect robbed City National Bank at 101 S. Kanawha Street at around 10:18 Monday morning. The images depict the suspect wearing a chimpanzee mask. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle. Law enforcement recovered the bicycle and the mask discarded a short distance from the bank.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of WV. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.”

———————–

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Police are on the scene of a bank robbery at City National Bank.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 10:23. The Beckley Police Department responded to the bank on North Kanawha St. The suspect entered the building wearing a monkey mask. He gave a note to the teller.

He left the bank riding a bicycle.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.