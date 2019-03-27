UPDATE: Bank Robbery Reported In Princeton

UPDATE: PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – On March 27, 2019, at about 1:17 pm the individual pictured robbed the First Community Bank in Princeton.

The subject walked in, gave the teller a note, received the bank drawer, and walked back out around the bank. The vehicle involved, if any, is unknown.

White male, gray hair, bald-headed, wearing a gray or dark jacket, and dark sweat-shirt with white lettering.

If anyone has any information please contact West Virginia State Police Princeton at 304-425-2101

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Law enforcement is currently on the scene of a bank robbery.

According to Princeton Police, The First Community Bank in Princeton on Oakvale Road was robbed around 12:30 pm, Wednesday afternoon.

A suspect has not been caught. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Princeton Police, and WV State Police responded. The West Virginia State Police is currently investigating it.

