Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch UPDATE: Bank Robbery Reported In Princeton
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

UPDATE: Bank Robbery Reported In Princeton

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 27, 2019, 13:17 pm

112
0

UPDATE: PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – On March 27, 2019, at about 1:17 pm the individual pictured robbed the First Community Bank in Princeton.

The subject walked in, gave the teller a note, received the bank drawer, and walked back out around the bank. The vehicle involved, if any, is unknown.

White male, gray hair, bald-headed, wearing a gray or dark jacket, and dark sweat-shirt with white lettering.

If anyone has any information please contact West Virginia State Police Princeton at 304-425-2101

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

—————————-

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Law enforcement is currently on the scene of a bank robbery.

According to Princeton Police, The First Community Bank in Princeton on Oakvale Road was robbed around 12:30 pm, Wednesday afternoon.

A suspect has not been caught. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Princeton Police, and WV State Police responded. The West Virginia State Police is currently investigating it.

Stay with WOAY News for more updates on this developing story.

Previous PostAhead of more pay raises, W.Va. Corrections steps up recruiting
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X