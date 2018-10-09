FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
UPDATE: ATV Accident Leaves Two People Dead In Fayette County
By Tyler BarkerOct 09, 2018, 14:59 pm
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two people have died due to an ATV accident in Fayette County.
Sheriff Mike Fridley says the second person Nathan Clement, 39, has passed away. Clement was in critical condition but has now passed away.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead after an ATV accident in Fayette County.
Sheriff Mike Fridley says a call came into the 911 dispatchers early Tuesday morning of an ATV accident near Parge on Route 61. Tina Frazier, 48, died in the result of the ATV accident. Nathan Clement, 39, is in critical condition.
The cause of the accident is undetermined and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
