UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to missing girl found safe in Greenbrier County

UPDATE: GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – New details released on a missing juvenile who was missing but found safe on Thursday.

On Thursday, January 16, 2020, officers in Greenbrier County continued their efforts to locate Kinley M. Bowyer, a juvenile who had been missing since 10:00 p.m. on January 14, 2020. She was believed to be in the company of Andrew Wolfe and traveling in a Ford Focus, gray in color, bearing WV registration 1UH-633.

During the afternoon hours of Thursday, January 16, 2020 citizens began providing reports of sightings of the aforementioned vehicle. Members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources searched areas of the reported sightings.

At approximately 6:35 p.m. Sergeant C. R. Smith, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, was patrolling in the Crichton area of Greenbrier County when he observed the vehicle. Sergeant Smith activated his emergency lights and the vehicle did not yield. The vehicle traveled on a dead-end street and subsequently traveled through several residential yards before entering WV Route 20 traveling north. Sergeant Smith continued north on Route 20 and lost visual contact with the vehicle. Moments later he located the vehicle after it had been involved in a single-vehicle accident in a curve. The accident occurred in Nicholas County approximately 1.3 miles north of the Greenbrier County line. Both occupants were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.

Andrew Wolfe, age 22 of White Sulphur Springs, WV, was taken into custody and charged with Grand Larceny, Felony Fleeing in a Vehicle and Fleeing and was incarcerated in the Southern Regional Jail.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office wishes to express appreciation to the citizenry for the information they provided.

———————

UPDATE: GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The missing juvenile from Greenbrier County has been found safe. Andrew Wolfe was also located.

———————

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Deputies in Greenbrier County need your help locating a missing juvenile.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a missing juvenile. The missing juvenile, Kinley M. Bowyer, was last seen at her residence in Ronceverte W.Va. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 pm.

It is believed that Kinley may be in the company of an adult male, identified as Andrew Wolfe, age 22, of White Sulphur Springs.

Kinley and/or Andrew may be traveling in a 2008 gray in color, Ford Focus, bearing W.Va. registration 1UH-633. This vehicle also has a pink (lettering type) decal located on the rear window on the driver’s side.

If anyone comes into contact with this vehicle and/or either of the pictured individuals, or knows where they are, you are urged to contact Chief Deputy Joshua Martin or Deputy Brandon McCormick of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department by calling the Greenbrier County 911 Center [Non-Emergency (304) 647-7911], the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 647-6634.