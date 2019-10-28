UPDATE: An Oak Hill dog will travel to Virginia Tech for an MRI

UPDATE: Mater’s big day is tomorrow!

Mater will be traveling to Virginia Tech to get an MRI. Mater has neurological issues and will require surgery.

As of Thursday, 4,000 dollars has been raised.

Another fundraiser is slated for this upcoming weekend, November 3 & 4, with a spaghetti dinner.

Plates are 10 dollars and can be picked up at KTS located in Oak Hill.

—————

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Wags N Whiskers Pet Grooming Salon in Oak Hill is using their love of Halloween as a spooky way to give back to the community this weekend.

The grooming business will turn into a haunted house to raise money for Al’s Angel Rescue. The money that is raised for the haunted house will go toward the medical bill for rescue pets like Mater. Mater is experiencing neurological issues and is required to have surgery that will cost 2,000.

Tickets for the event are 5 dollars for kids and 8 dollars for adults on Saturday and Sunday.