UPDATE: Amendment To Remove Charter School From Education Bill Is Rejected

UPDATE (2/1/2019 at 3:30 pm) – An amendment to remove charter schools from the Senate Education Bill has failed.

Senator Plymale introduced an amendment that would take charter schools out of the bill, but it failed with a vote of 18-16.

Below is a list of how each Senator voted on the amendment:

UPDATE (1/31/2019 at 12:30 pm)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia senators have advanced education legislation viewed by teachers as retaliation for last year’s nine-day statewide strike.

The Republican-led Senate voted 18-16 as a committee Thursday to advance the comprehensive bill to the full Senate, where it later underwent a first reading. Republicans Bill Hamilton and Kenny Mann joined Democrats in voting against it.

On Monday, the Senate approved a rare motion to have the entire chamber consider the bill as a committee rather than send it to the finance committee, where there may not have been enough votes to pass it.

In addition to providing an additional 5 percent pay raises to teachers and other state employees, the bill also would create public charter schools, establish savings accounts for families to pay for private school and require teachers to sign off annually on union dues.

CHARLESTON (WOAY)- West Virginia Senators are meeting to discuss a 144-page education reform bill.

Senators on Wednesday listened to an explanation of the bill, including changes made from the original version. The latest version removed a proposal that would have increased elementary school class sizes in public schools, a plan that teachers vehemently opposed.

After its regular daily session, the Senate voted 19-15 to head into committee. Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, joined Democrats in voting against the motion to head into committee.

The bill, if it passes, would give public workers a five percent pay raise, create public charter schools, establish savings accounts for families to pay for private school and require teachers to sign off annually on union dues.

Many Senators say there are parts of the bill they like, but the whole thing needs touching up.

