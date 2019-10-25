UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for missing a Virginia girl, could be in West Virginia

UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been used for a Virginia teenager. The teenager and the abductor could be in West Virginia.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. Authorities in Virginia has advised Sheriff Sonya M Dingess Porter that Logan County, WV or Cabell County, WV may be a location of the child and suspect. An exact location has not been provided. So it’s important to keep a watch out for them.