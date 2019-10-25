UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for missing a Virginia girl, could be in West Virginia

UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been used for a Virginia teenager. The teenager and the abductor could be in West Virginia.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. Authorities in Virginia has advised Sheriff Sonya M Dingess Porter that Logan County, WV or Cabell County, WV may be a location of the child and suspect. An exact location has not been provided. So it’s important to keep a watch out for them.
Contact 911 if you locate them so law enforcement can immediately respond. Additional information is provided in the Missing Person’s Poster below.
The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, for a child abduction that occurred on October 21, 2019 at 1 am.
The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at her residence in Bumpass, VA.
Abducted is Isabel Shae Hicks, White, Female, Blond hair, Blue eyes, 14 years old, 4 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs.
The child is believed to have been abducted by Bruce William Lynch, White Male, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 195 lbs, date of birth November 22, 1985.
Possibly traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix, VA tag VEM-9071.
