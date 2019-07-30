UPDATE: Amber Alert Issued For Missing 4-Year-Old “in extreme danger”

UPDATE 07/30- According to ABC 15, on Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a suspect in a West Virginia AMBER Alert was reportedly spotted in Williams, Arizona.

A citizen contacted authorities and said they had contact with Arlie Hetric at a gas station in Williams. An exact time and location have not been released.

DPS did not say if 4-year-old Gracelynn Scritchfield was believed to be with Hetric at the time of the contact.

UPDATE 07/23- We’re learning new details concerning the whereabouts of missing 4-year-old Gracelynn June Scritchfield.

In a post on Facebook, Navajo County EMS officials said, the 2001 gold Subaru Scritchfield and her alleged abductor may be traveling in was spotted on an Arizona Highway.

“The vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Interstate 40 in Holbrook,” the post adds. The car also may have two bungee cords securing the rear hatch door.

FAIRMONT, WV (WOAY)- State Troopers are actively searching for a missing 4-year-old girl.

Monday evening, an Amber Alert was issued for Gracelynn June Scritchfield. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Scritchfield was last seen in Fairmont, West Virginia and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Scritchfield is described as being 3’0 in height, weighing 35 lbs, with blue eyes, and brown hair.

Troopers believe the young girl was abducted by her biological father, 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick III. Hetrick is 5’9, 140 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

The car the two are likely traveling in is a 2001 Gold Subaru Forester. The car has West Virginia registration bearing the license plate number 1TH163.

If you have information on where Scritchfield is call state police in Fairmont at 304-367-280 or 911.