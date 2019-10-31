UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, girl found safe

UPDATE: The Virginia AMBER Alert for Isabel Hicks and Bruce Lynch has been canceled as both have been located in Virginia.
Miss Hicks has been safely located and Lynch taken into custody.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update when more information is available.
UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been used for a Virginia teenager. The teenager and the abductor could be in West Virginia.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. Authorities in Virginia has advised Sheriff Sonya M Dingess Porter that Logan County, WV or Cabell County, WV may be a location of the child and suspect. An exact location has not been provided. So it’s important to keep a watch out for them.
Contact 911 if you locate them so law enforcement can immediately respond. Additional information is provided in the Missing Person’s Poster below.
The child is believed to have been abducted by Bruce William Lynch, White Male, Brown hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 195 lbs, date of birth November 22, 1985.