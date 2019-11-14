UPDATE: Alleged Planet Fitness peeping tom arrested

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Charleston man is behind bars after allegedly using a cell phone to spy on a woman getting dressed at the Beckley Planet Fitness.

In June, a woman said Craigo used his cell phone to see her while she was undressed inside a tanning bedroom by placing his cell phone in an air vent in the room next door. Craigo was an employee at Planet Fitness at the time.

On November 12 at approximately 11:00 p.m., detectives from the Charleston Police Department arrested Ryan Craigo at his Charleston residence at the request of the Beckley Police Department.

Craigo is charged with one count of criminal invasion of privacy. He is at South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000.00 cash-only bond. Craigo faces up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. if found guilty.

——————–

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The employee accused of taking photos of women in tanning beds at Planet Fitness in Beckley has been fired.

Planet Fitness released the following statement to WOAY:

“We are aware of an incident that took place at our Beckley, West Virginia location and can confirm that the franchise owner is working closely with the local authorities to assist in their investigation. The safety and privacy of our members is our top priority and the employee in question has been terminated. For any additional questions, we refer you to the appropriate local authorities.”

——————–

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Police are investigating an incident after a worker at Planet Fitness in Beckley was accused of spying on women while tanning.

According to Beckley Police, a woman filed a complaint about a man spying on her while she was tanning. The suspect supposedly had a recording device while he was watching the woman tan.

Currently, no arrest or charges have been filed.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Stay with WOAY-TV for further updates on this developing story.