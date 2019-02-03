Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: All lanes of traffic have re-opened.

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 03, 2019, 15:23 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – At least one person has been airlifted after a two car crash in Fayette County.

Emergency officials are on the scene of a two car accident right before the New River Gorge Bridge on Route 19 southbound. The road is shutdown at this time and traffic is backed up at least a mile.

The cause of the accident, extent of the injuries, and when the road will open back up is unclear at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

