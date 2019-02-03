UPDATE: All 14 injured in bus crash have been medically cleared

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Manny Arvon has been in constant contact with the Governors office since the time of the bus accident. Governor Justice and his staff have monitored the situation closely and provided timely updates as well as transportation and lodging for the families at the Glade Springs hotel. At this time, all players transported to the Beckley area hospitals have been medically cleared including the player transported by air to Charleston, WV. She and her coach are en route to the hotel to be reunited with the team.

Berkeley County Schools acknowledges and appreciates the immediate medical attention and action of all first responders, the support provided to the Bulldog players and families by Governor Jim Justice and his staff, and the care and concern demonstrated by both the Martinsburg and the Beckley communities.

UPDATE February 3, 12:40 a.m.: At this time, all players transported to the Beckley area hospitals have been medically cleared including the player transported by air to Charleston, WV. She and her coach are en route to the hotel to be reunited with the team. Read more: http://ow.ly/WFfR30nyCmR

A charter bus carrying the Martinsburg High School girls basketball team was involved in a single vehicle accident on I64 in the Beckley area as they were returning to Martinsburg from a tournament in Beckley. Reports indicate that 12 students and 2 adults were injured with transports being made to several Beckley area hospitals with one student being flown to a trauma care center in Charleston, WV.

Governor Jim Justice is providing lodging and assistance to the players and their families while they are in the Beckley area. A Berkeley County School district representative is also in the Beckley area providing assistance.

Our thoughts and prayers are extended to all members of the team, their families and the Bulldog community.

BECKLEY (WOAY)- A charter bus carrying the Martinsburg High School girl’s basketball team has flipped over in Beckley, sending EMT units to the scene and multiple people to the hospital.

According to first responders, 14 people are injured, including 12 teens & two adults.

Two people are in critical condition. One has been flown to a trauma hospital.

Raleigh County dispatch tells WOAY it got a call at 8:49 pm that the bus flipped on an entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound near Eisenhower Drive.

As of 10 PM, several police, fire and EMT departments are on the scene. We were not told which team is on the bus.

Stay with NewsWatch for the latest.