UPDATE: A fight causes dad to shoot and kill his son in Raleigh County

UPDATE: (12/16/19 at 7:30 am) RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A father is in jail after shooting and killing his son in Raleigh County.

Detective Suman tells WOAY that Deputies were dispatched to 463 Acord Mt. Road to a shooting on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Once on the scene, it was determined that Ronnie Cochran had shot and killed his son Matthew Cochran. The two had been fighting just prior to the shooting.

Based on the investigation Ronnie Cochran was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, and two counts of wanton endangerment.

He is currently in Southern Regional Jail.

——————————————

Original Story: (12/15/19 at 8:50 pm) RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is currently responding to shots fired report.

Details are limited, but according to dispatch, the call came in just a few minutes ago. The shooting happened on Acord Mountain Road, just off Lester Highway.

