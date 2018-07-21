Upcoming East Beckley Bypass Work

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Jul 21, 2018

BECKLEY,WV (WOAY)- Raleigh County travelers daily commute may have just become a little harder, as work will continue along the East Beckley Bypass.

According to WVDOH, on July 23, 2018, they will shut down Industrial Drive, just past Appalachian Tire, to install a 60” pipe culvert.

Drivers will still be able to access Industrial Drive, but they will have to enter along the newly opened section of the Bypass from Ragland Rd.

The closure will be permanent as the remaining section of the Bypass goes over the existing Industrial Drive.

The new, permanent access to Industrial Drive will be off the Bypass.

