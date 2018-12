(WOAY) – Don’t like the gift card you received for Christmas? No worries, Sheetz is offering customers to trade in their unwanted gift cards in exchange for their merchandise.

With over 200 merchants accepted such as Walmart, Victoria’s Secret and more, customers can trade them in for gas, made-to-order food, coffee, smoothies and more.

Customers can see if their gift cards are eligible for exchange by visiting the Sheetz Card Cash website here.