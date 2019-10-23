University Of Minnesota Professor Speaks At Concord As Part Of Lecture Program

ATHENS, W. Va. (WOAY)- Geology students had a guest speaker at Concord University this afternoon.

Joshua Feinberg is an Earth and Environmental Science professor at the University of Minnesota. Feinberg visited Concord as a part of the Mineralogical Society of America’s lecture program. The program is a way of sharing new research with as many universities as possible. Feinberg believes learning this science is important to students for a number of reasons.

“Every problem should be attacked from a bunch of different directions. A lot of times the only direction that we tend to examine a lot of problems like this is through chemistry. I think one of the really important things about minerology in particular is that it’s a different way of exploring natural processes,” says Feinberg. “A little bit of it is chemistry, but you can also use physics and biology, as well. Understanding these minerals and how they interact with nature is an important thing.”

Feinberg’s end goal for today was to educate students about the elements all around us and how they affect our lives.