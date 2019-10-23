BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News University Of Minnesota Professor Speaks At Concord As Part Of Lecture Program
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

University Of Minnesota Professor Speaks At Concord As Part Of Lecture Program

Charistin ClarkBy Oct 23, 2019, 17:11 pm

19
0

ATHENS, W. Va. (WOAY)- Geology students had a guest speaker at Concord University this afternoon.

Joshua Feinberg is an Earth and Environmental Science professor at the University of Minnesota. Feinberg visited Concord as a part of the Mineralogical Society of America’s lecture program. The program is a way of sharing new research with as many universities as possible. Feinberg believes learning this science is important to students for a number of reasons.

“Every problem should be attacked from a bunch of different directions. A lot of times the only direction that we tend to examine a lot of problems like this is through chemistry. I think one of the really important things about minerology in particular is that it’s a different way of exploring natural processes,” says Feinberg. “A little bit of it is chemistry, but you can also use physics and biology, as well. Understanding these minerals and how they interact with nature is an important thing.”

Feinberg’s end goal for today was to educate students about the elements all around us and how they affect our lives.

Previous PostUS Air Force Heritage Band Of America Stops In Beckley As Part Of Tour
Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X