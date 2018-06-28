University of Charleston Welcomes New President

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Dr. Martin Roth assumes his role as University of Charleston President, becoming the 26th President in the school’s history.

Dr. Roth will begin his position Monday, July 2nd.

Roth comes to UC from the Barney School of Business at the University of Hartford, where he served as Dean. While leading the Barney School, Roth guided increases in enrolments, program innovation, corporate partnerships, alumni engagement and fundraising. Prior to that, he was the Chair of the International Business Department and the Chief Innovation & Assessment Officer at the University of South Carolina.

His career also includes assignments as the Associate Director of Research at the Pittsburgh Research Institute for Studies in Marketing, Assistant Professor of Marketing at Boston College, and consulting work with CSX, Nissan, Verizon, Xerox and other global firms.

A native of Pittsburgh, Roth and his wife, Lynn, have two daughters.

“I am excited and honored to join the University of Charleston community”, said Roth. “The focus on professional programs, innovation and community engagement sets the University apart. With the outstanding faculty and staff, I look forward to building on UC’s impressive momentum to create exceptional value for students and partner organizations.”