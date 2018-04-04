United Way To Bring 211 Hotline To Area

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) – The United Way has started a new program locally that aims to help others in the community.

The WV 211 hotline is designed to help citizens find the resources that they’re in need of ranging from food assistance to senior services.

Currently there’s a hotline based in Wheeling. In order to fund this program United Way reached out to all 7 Southern West Virginia counties and asked for their support. Most recently Raleigh County provided $1665 along with Fayette County providing $963.

The United Way hopes community members will use the program when released.

Michelle Rotellini the United Way Executive Director adds,

“Not everyone has access to the internet, not everyone has a computer, or the capacity to know how to get help so there are people who need someone to talk to them through that process.”

Volunteers from Americorp will be answering the calls, once the 211 hotline opens in May at the United Way office in Beckley.

