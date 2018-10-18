United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Wonderland of Trees is approaching

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- It may only be October, but United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Wonderland of Trees display and auction is right around the corner.

The tenth annual Wonderland of Trees will open the exhibit on Novemeber 2nd in Mount Hope at the J.W. Hazel Ruby Welcome Center.

Businesses, schools and organizations have joined together to sponsor and decorate a tree, that will later be auctioned off all for a great cause.

The cost is $1 as you vote for your favorite tree and all the money received goes to help fight for health, education, and financial stability.

The auction for the tree give away will take place November 16th.