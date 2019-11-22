United Way of Southern West Virginia announces New Director

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The United Way of Southern WV, Inc. (“UWSWV”) is excited to announce Megan Legursky as the new Executive Director of the local Non-Profit Organization.

Legursky will officially begin her role on January 13, 2020. The announcement comes as the United Way of SWV prepares for the Wonderland of Trees Auction on Friday November 22, 2019 AT 6:00pm at the Boy Scouts J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center.

“We are thrilled to be able to hire a person of Megan Legurksy’s caliber for the United Way of Southern WV Executive Director role. Often times we all talk about how wonderful it would be to bring our own back home to WV and the United Way is doing just that with Megan. She and her husband, Doug, along with their children, have spent the last several years in Pittsburgh so she brings along with her some very creative ideas she has experienced living in a bigger city, but also brings back her love and commitment to our community in which she grew up in. Her passion and energy to help this area by leading the United Way will be second to none and we are very excited for her to lead our organization in the future.” Stated Jeff Miller, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the UWSWV.

Megan graduated Woodrow Wilson High School in 2005 and went on to graduate from Marshall University with a degree in Finance and Marketing in December of 2008. She and her husband, Doug, a 2004 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and fellow Marshall alumni, were married in 2009 and have three children – Trip (7), Millie (4) and Tucker (2).

For the last several years, Megan has been working for a community bank in Pittsburgh as the Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending. While working, she’s remained heavily involved in many community organizations, charity events, and their church. “The opportunity to apply for the Executive Director position was certainly something I could not pass up. To now ultimately have the privilege of accepting this role is such a blessing. Doug and I have felt our heartstrings being tugged back home for quite some time and this is an amazing way to move back and hit the ground running in serving the community”, said Legursky.

Michelle Rotellini, former Executive Director of the UWSWV begins her new role as President/ CEO of the Beckley- Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce on December 2, 2019. Miller stated, “Michelle was an absolutely wonderful Executive Director and lead this organization with such poise and integrity that we will be forever grateful for the work she did. The staff at the UWSWV is the best around, they work harder than anyone and commit themselves to serving the Southern WV area with great pride and compassion. I know Megan is excited to get started with the staff and continue the great legacy that is in place with our organization.”

Legursky says that while they’ve loved their time in Pittsburgh, she’s excited for her family’s transition back to Beckley and to start her role as Executive Director. “I have a passion to get plugged in and improve communities in any way possible. Southern West Virginia is where my heart is and I’ve seen firsthand the caring power of the United Way of Southern West Virginia since I was a young girl in Beckley. I admire all the work Michelle has done and look forward to continuing to build on the momentum that she and the staff have created in the organization.”

Legursky’s announcement was made official at the Wonderland of Trees Live Auction.

The UWSWV has a campaign goal of $900,000 for the 2019- 2020 campaign year. The UWSWV serves Raleigh, Fayette, Mercer, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming, and McDowell Counties as well as the Town of Bluefield, Va. The United Way of Southern WV, Inc. has 42 partner agencies in which they provide funding.

For additional information please visit our website at www.unitedwayswv.org or call (304) 253-2111.