United Way Leading The Healthy Grandfamilies Program

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- The United Way is helping educate grandparents who took in their grandchildren as their own.

United Way is the lead agency to put on the Healthy Grandfamilies program. This is an education program for grandparents that are raising their grandchildren. During this program, several topics will be covered, including social media and communicating with millennials.

“What we’re hoping to do is bridge the gap between the grandparents and the services available, and make sure they know they are not alone in this fight that they’re making to make sure their grandchildren have a healthy, safe upbringing,” said Community Impact Coordinator Christina Cowley.

The first session begins Monday, September 9 at noon and will continue every Monday for 10 weeks.