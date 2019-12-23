United Methodist Temple gets ready to feed Christmas dinner to hundreds

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It is a tradition that spans over 20 years. The United Methodist Temple in Beckley is gearing up for another community-wide Christmas dinner. Last year, they fed around 500 people and expect to do the same this year.

“We are serving turkey and ham and rolls, salad, cranberry salad, a menagerie of desserts,” Christy Colombo, the church’s hostess, said. “People from all over are donating desserts and it’s just going to be a wonderful day of fellowship and celebrating the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

In order to pull it off, it takes months of planning, days of shopping and ordering, and preparation up until Christmas Day to ensure any and everyone who walks through the door gets served a Christmas meal.

“Anybody that wants to come out, there are no requirements,” Arnie Vaughn, a longtime volunteer, said. “There’s no financial need here. This is for anybody that wants to come out and just be a part of the fellowship. Somebody that wants to come out and serve or somebody that just wants to come out and get a hot meal.”

It also takes almost 200 volunteers to prepare, serve and drive the buses that deliver some of the people. But those who have been doing it every year say they are just as blessed as the ones they serve

“To come in a see all the happy faces and the smiles and the joy at which people work and work hard on a holiday,” Vaughn said.

Those who come won’t walk away empty-handed either. There will also be coats, scarves, socks and toiletries available and even bags of fresh fruit.

“We want people to come here and feel comfortable and feel loved. Really and truly,” Colombo said. “That’s what Christmas is all about.”

The dinner will take place on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Place, which is their building behind the church.

There will be shuttle service picking up and dropping off at the following locations starting at 10:30 a.m.: Beckley Newspapers, Carpenter’s Corner, Five Corners, Senior Center on S. Kanawha St., Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, Pine Haven, and Wildwood House and Pagoda.