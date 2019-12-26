Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News United Methodist Temple feeds over 300 a free Christmas meal
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

United Methodist Temple feeds over 300 a free Christmas meal

Anna SaundersBy Dec 25, 2019, 20:28 pm

95
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Wednesday, the United Methodist Temple in Beckley fed hundreds a free Christmas dinner.

This is something the church does every year to serve the community with the doors open and buses running to pick people up.

Volunteers serve  traditional Christmas dinner food like turkey, ham and all of the sides. Every year, they make sure it is not a buffet and that those who come are served by the volunteers. 

“You know, some of it is is a little bit about dignity, but it’s just about being served,” Pastor Steve Hamrick said. “We want to be a servant and to serve so as folks come in, they can have a seat and we’ll bring the plate to them and we’ll bring their drinks to them and their desserts and after they get finished eating we will help them over at the coat rack as well with coats and caps and scarves, things to maybe help them through the winter.” 

The dinner lasted until 2 p.m. and afterward, the leftovers were taken to the Pine Haven Center.

Previous PostRetired city workers won’t have to return overpaid pensions
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X