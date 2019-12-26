United Methodist Temple feeds over 300 a free Christmas meal

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Wednesday, the United Methodist Temple in Beckley fed hundreds a free Christmas dinner.

This is something the church does every year to serve the community with the doors open and buses running to pick people up.

Volunteers serve traditional Christmas dinner food like turkey, ham and all of the sides. Every year, they make sure it is not a buffet and that those who come are served by the volunteers.

“You know, some of it is is a little bit about dignity, but it’s just about being served,” Pastor Steve Hamrick said. “We want to be a servant and to serve so as folks come in, they can have a seat and we’ll bring the plate to them and we’ll bring their drinks to them and their desserts and after they get finished eating we will help them over at the coat rack as well with coats and caps and scarves, things to maybe help them through the winter.”

The dinner lasted until 2 p.m. and afterward, the leftovers were taken to the Pine Haven Center.