Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News United Methodist Holds Annual Thanksgiving Dinner
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

United Methodist Holds Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

AvatarBy Nov 08, 2019, 14:12 pm

46
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The United Methodist Church held their annual Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner gathered various Methodist churches to fund-raise for church expenses and future events.

“It’s a big undertaking of the Methodist Church to help support things like the childcare center.”Said Pete Tavor a member of the United Methodist Church. He says this is possible because of the communities support. “The communities support is very evident with the amount of take-out meals that have left.”

By noon, they had already prepared over 200 meals.

Previous PostFatal Accident In Richlands
Avatar

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X