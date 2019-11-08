United Methodist Holds Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The United Methodist Church held their annual Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner gathered various Methodist churches to fund-raise for church expenses and future events.

“It’s a big undertaking of the Methodist Church to help support things like the childcare center.”Said Pete Tavor a member of the United Methodist Church. He says this is possible because of the communities support. “The communities support is very evident with the amount of take-out meals that have left.”

By noon, they had already prepared over 200 meals.