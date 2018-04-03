United Airlines Will Make An Official Arrival At Greenbrier Valley Airport

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY)- Greenbrier Valley Airport is scheduled on Tuesday for the newest arrival: United Airline non-stop flights to Washington and Chicago.

The first United Airlines flight will arrive Chicago at 4:38 p.m.. The flight will depart for a non-stop flight to Shenandoah and Washington at 5:18 p.m.

The United Airways flights to Washington-Dulles and Chicago O’Hare will run every day. There will also be two flights to Dulles, morning and night, on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The Greenbrier Valley Airport will hold an Open House for the public to visit us! Music, art and kids events will be held during the day!

