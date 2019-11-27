Union Mission serves hundreds Thanksgiving meals

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) — The Bluefield Union Mission is hosting its 88th annual Thanksgiving on Thursday morning.

They are expected to serve over 200 families with food bags that will last them throughout the entire week and hot thanksgiving dinner. Inside the food bags, there are turkey, canned goods, stuffing bread and desserts.

“We are really excited and as you can see we are really excited today. This is the mission’s 88th year in business and believes it or not tomorrow will be the 88th year we served thanksgiving,” said Lonni Quesenberry.

Sign-ups are required to receive a thanksgiving dinner.