Unemployment Rates Increased In 26 Counties In West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 28, 2018, 12:43 pm

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – West Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.6 percent in November 2018.

Unemployment rates increased in 26 counties, declined in 21 counties, and were unchanged in eight counties. Counties with an unemployment rate at or above eight percent included Wyoming (8.0), Calhoun (8.8), and McDowell (9.2).   Jefferson (2.9) was the sole county recording an unemployment rate below three percent.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 5.2 percent in October.

For a detailed view of numbers by counties you can visit: http://lmi.workforcewv.org/DataRelease/CountyRelease.html

https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3A6f819239-5845-4da7-9b51-166468a04ee1

Tyler Barker

