Unemployment Rates in WV Decrease

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dropped slightly to 5.3 percent in June.

WorkForce West Virginia says the number of unemployed state residents fell by 300 during the month to 42,000. Total unemployment was up 3,200 over the year.

Job gains included 600 in professional and business services, 200 in mining and logging and 100 in financial activities.

Employment losses included 7,300 in government due entirely to the removal of election workers following the May primary. Other job losses were 700 in construction, 700 in education and health services, 500 in manufacturing, and 200 in trade, transportation and utilities.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percentage point to 4 percent in June.