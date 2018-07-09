Underage Drinking Party leads To Fight And One Person In The Hospital

SPANISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A large party with underage drinking took place overnight in Mercer County, leaving one person with severe head trauma after being hit by vehicle.

Chief Deputy, Joe Parks, tells WOAY that at around midnight last night, a call came in of a fight on Brook Branch Road. He said there was over a 100 people at the party when the fight broke out, most of the which were people drinking underage. A 20 year old boy was hit by a vehicle and flown to CAMC with severe head trauma.

There is an investigation taking place and officials are interviewing witnesses.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Princeton Police Department, and West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

