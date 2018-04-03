UFO? New documentary about the fabled “Flatwoods Monster” of West Virginia to premier in Sutton

SUTTON, WV (WOAY) – Did a UFO crash land in a rural West Virginia town in 1952? New eyewitness testimony obtained by a film production crew would seem to indicate it did.

In a new documentary titled, The Flatwoods Monster: A Legacy of Fear, two of the only living witnesses to a strange, mechanical being exiting a bizarre craft will have the chance to tell their story when it is released on April 6th.

The Flatwoods Monster: A Legacy of Fear is a new documentary from director, Seth Breedlove, which will unlock a decades-old mystery that included a government-ordered military examination of a purported alien crash-site, and multiple UFOs seen by countless residents of Braxton County, WV.

The film was at the center of a wildly successful crowdfunding campaign that earned over thirty six thousand dollars through Kickstarter and will see a wide streaming and DVD release by award-winning production company, Small Town Monsters.

The “Flatwoods Monster incident” has become one of the most famous legends in modern memory. However, with the Pentagon now opening up about UFO investigations dating back to the 1940’s, the incident can be seen in a new light. In September of 1952 hundreds of people across the United States witnessed glowing objects streak across the skies over much of the Eastern Seaboard.

One of the objects in question was seen to land on a hill near the small community of Flatwoods, West Virginia by a group of children. The children and two adults made a journey to the top of the hill to search for the object but instead found themselves face to face with a thirteen foot tall mechanical monster. Later that same evening a branch of the local National Guard unit would be dispatched by Air Force officials to investigate the site of the encounter.

The official premiere will be held at the Elk Theater in Sutton, WV on April 7th with members of the Small Town Monsters crew taking part in a Q&A following the showing. The event starts at 7pm and tickets are only $5 at the door, though ticket quantities are already running low due to high demand.

The film is being released by the award-winning, production company, who are responsible for last Spring’s, “The Mothman of Point Pleasant”; another documentary centered around a well-known West Virginia legend. The film features an original score composed by Brandon Dalo and cinematography by Zachary Palmisano with special FX by Santino Vitale and fully animated sequences by Chris Scalf.

The Flatwoods Monster will be released on DVD and Amazon next April with a wider digital release planned thereafter.

A trailer for the film can be viewed at https://youtu.be/OS0j_aICa70

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

