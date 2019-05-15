Uber Eats Hits Beckley Streets

BECKLEY, W.VA. (WOAY) – Uber Eats is officially in Beckley, the only southern West Virginia city served on the app.

The app is only available in West Virginia in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg and Beckley. Beckley has limited options at the moment with only McDonald’s, Captain D’s and Five Guys to choose from.

Wait time for food deliver depends on what you order, how far you are from the restaurant and the time you place the order. It can be more expensive to order on the app due to fees like the delivery fee and small order fee and tipping your delivery person.

The app offers multiple payment options, including Venmo.

